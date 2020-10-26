x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Entertainment Tonight

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 60% Off for 3 Days Only

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 60% Off for 3 Days Only

Holiday shopping -- and holiday saving -- is on at Kate Spade New York, for just a few days!

Through Oct. 28, score up to 60% off a wide variety of styles already on sale from the popular women's designer. This month's sale on sale includes handbags, wallets, clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories and home decor. All you have to do is enter promo code EARLYBIRD at checkout; note that all sales are final.

No matter who you're shopping for, the perfect stylish gift can be found at Kate Spade -- think: a zip-up backpack for someone who's always on the go, chic dresses for your friend who's back in the office, a leather wallet for your well-organized mom and more.

Plus, don't forget about the separate Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, where the entire site is up to 75% off through Nov. 14! Check out their Deal of the Day section to find savings of hundreds (and hundreds) of dollars on beautiful handbags, bundles and other Kate Spade pieces.

Shop all Kate Spade sale items and see more of our top picks below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2020 Is Over: Here Are The Best 158 Deals You Can Still Shop

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything!

Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Tons Handbag Styles

Over 50% Off Select Coach Purses, Wallets, Jackets, Shoes and More

Tory Burch Sale: Save Up to 40% on Handbags, Shoes and More

The 53 Best Handbag Deals Available from the Amazon Holiday Dash

Macy's Friends & Family Sale: Take 30% Off + 15% Off Beauty

Herschel Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Backpacks and Bags

The Best Holiday Gifts for Under $100

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas

The Best Kate Spade Deals on Purses and Wallets at Amazon's Holiday Dash