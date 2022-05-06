Kate Moss to Testify in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial

Kate Moss is getting ready to take the stand. The 48-year-old model will testify via video link on Wednesday for Johnny Depp's team amid the actor's ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, ET has learned.

The news comes after Heard mentioned Moss' name during her court testimony earlier this month. The model, who dated Depp for four years in the '90s, came up when Heard was describing an alleged 2015 altercation between her sister, Whitney Henriquez, and the actor.

"Johnny swings at [Henriquez]. I just see my little sister with her back to the staircase and Johnny swings at her and I don't even wait... I just in my head instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs and I swung at him," Heard claimed. "In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn't landed a blow. I, for the first time, hit him -- like, actually hit him -- square in the face."

Heard's comment was in reference to a rumor that Depp once pushed Moss down the stairs. The actress first made the allegation during her testimony at Depp's U.K. defamation trial in 2020, The New York Post reported. Moss has never addressed the claim that Depp pushed her down the stairs.

"I remembered information I had heard [that] he pushed a former girlfriend -- I believe it was Kate Moss -- down the stairs," Heard testified in 2020, according to the outlet. "I had heard this rumor from two people and it was fresh in my mind."

During the current trial, Depp's lawyer fist pumped after Heard mentioned Moss' name, presumably because, by doing so, she opened the door to have the model testify as a rebuttal witness, and deny on the stand that such an incident ever occurred.

As for Heard, a source close to the actress tells ET that her team will not be calling Depp back to the witness stand during the trial.

"Calling Depp back to the stand would be as relevant to us as a bicycle to a fish," the source says. "Everything Depp has testified up to this point has been irrelevant to the heart of this case, and there’s no reason to believe it would be any different now."

Stay up to date with the defamation trial with ET's livestream of the proceedings.