Kate Middleton's Commonwealth Day Ensemble Gives Subtle Support to Ukraine

Though Monday was all about the Commonwealth, Kate Middleton took the time to honor Ukraine in her attire at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Kate was joined by her husband, Prince William, father-in-law Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, at the service. Queen Elizabeth II was not in attendance.

The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a stunning royal blue Catherine Walker coat and matching Sean Barratt hat for the occasion. She was presented with a bouquet at the church, which featured bright yellow flowers -- blue and yellow being the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Samir Hussein/WireImage

But it was Kate's jewelry that provided a subtle nod to her support for the war-torn country amid Russia's ongoing invasion. In keeping with the royal blue theme, Kate wore the same sapphire and diamond jewelry set she donned during an October 2020 meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelensky, at Buckingham Palace.

It is believed to have come from the late Princess Diana's personal collection and matches Diana's former sapphire engagement ring, which Kate now wears.

Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Kate and William have shown their support for Ukraine. Last week, the royals visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London, speaking with volunteers mounting a humanitarian effort to help those affected by Russia's invasion.

President Zelenskyy also took the time to thank the couple earlier this month after they issued a rare statement on their Twitter account in support of him and Ukraine.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future," William and Kate wrote. "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦 W & C."

President Zelenskyy replied, "Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph."

A Buckingham Palace source confirmed to ET earlier this month that Queen Elizabeth had also made a generous donation privately to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.