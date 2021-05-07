Kate Middleton Surprises People All Over London for a Good Cause

Kate Middleton decided to have a little fun on Friday! The 39-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was spotted out and about in London, hiding copies of the new pandemic-inspired photography book, Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020, on its release date. The book was released one year to the day that Kate first announced the contest for U.K. residents to submit their photographs for a chance to be featured.

In a clip on the Instagram account she shares with husband Prince William, the mother of three is seen wearing a sunny cherry red dress coat and placing a copy in front of the statue of Queen Victoria outside of her home at Kensington Palace in London.

"Let the search begin! We’ve joined @bookfairies_uk for the day to share copies of Hold Still around the UK with you," Kate's official Instagram account captioned the post. "Each copy is adorned with a gold book fairy sticker, gold ribbon, and has a letter from The Duchess tucked inside. To make this activity even more special, book fairies, the Hold Still judges and participants of the final 100 images are leaving copies at places that gave them hope during the lockdown."

The book is a part of an initiative the duchess set up amid the coronavirus pandemic, asking British residents to submit their own photos to document pandemic life. The categories for submissions included "Helpers and Heroes," "Your New Normal," and "Acts of Kindness." It features 100 images, which will become a part of the National Portrait Gallery in London's collection.

On Friday, the duchess also visited both the National Portrait Gallery and The Royal London Hospital, where the image of a nurse named Melanie from the book's cover is framed.

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The book is available in U.K. bookstores and online. Proceeds from the book will be split between the mental health charity Mind and the National Portrait Gallery.