Kate Middleton Photographs Prince George to Commemorate His 7th Birthday -- See the Cute Pics!

Happy birthday, Prince George!

The eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton turns seven on Wednesday, and the royal family is celebrating with new photographs that depict just how grown up he is now.

In a pic taken by the Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month, Prince George rocks a dark green polo shirt. The cute kid flashes a wide smile for his mom, grinning from ear to ear.

Fans quickly gushed over the precious shot, remarking on how much George has grown -- and how much he resembles his royal parents. In another pic, George looks more casual, posing in a camouflage shirt.

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Last month, Kate joked that Prince George has been a "a little grumpy" over all the attention his baby brother, 2-year-old Prince Louis, has been receiving. While chatting with families at the East Anglia Children's Hospice in Norfolk, England, Kate opened up about her own kids' experiences in the garden.

"The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers," said Kate, who also shares 5-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte with William. "Louis' is winning, so George is a little grumpy about that!"

The outing marked one of their first public appearances since staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kate shared in May that it's been "hard" to try and explain COVID-19 safety measures to her kids.

"George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects," she told ITV's This Morning. "Making spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work."

"It’s hard to explain to a five and nearly seven-year-old what’s going on," she added.

Hear more on the birthday boy, and the royal family, in the video below!