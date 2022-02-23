Kate Middleton Meets Her Danish Counterpart Princess Mary

Seeing double! Kate Middleton met with Danish royalty on Wednesday during her Royal Tour of Denmark. The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge met Mary, the Crown Princess of Denmark, who took the British royal on several local outings.

Princess Mary, 50, is the wife of Frederik, the Crown Prince of Denmark, who is next in line to the Danish throne. Kate's husband, Prince William, is second in line to the British throne.

The two women dressed similarly for their day out. Princess Mary sported black heels, tights, and a white peacoat, while Kate wore black heels, and a gray-and-black peacoat. They were greeted with flowers from young girls in the Amalienborg courtyard in Copenhagen.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The two royals met with Queen Margrethe, who is celebrating her Golden Jubilee year, marking 50 years on the Danish throne. Coincidentally, Kate's grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years on the British throne.

Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

After meeting with the queen, Kate and Mary visited the Danner Crisis Center, a domestic violence shelter, where they discussed the benefits of community support for those who have been victims of domestic violence.

It has been an eventful two-day tour of Denmark for the duchess. She's spoken about early childhood development and mental health, met with parents and babies, and even chopped some wood at an outdoor kindergarten.