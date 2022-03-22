Kate Middleton Dazzles in Shimmering Pink Gown as Prince William Honors His Grandparents in Belize

Duchess in pink! Kate Middleton wowed on Monday night in Belize, attending a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize Froyla Tzalam at the Mayan ruins of Cahal Pech.

The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge wore a shimmering bright pink floor-length gown by The Vampire's Wife. She accessorized with oversized silver circular earrings and a white-and-black embroidered clutch. Kate was accompanied at the event by her husband, Prince William, who went more casual in a navy jacket and chino pants.

William, 39, gave a speech in front of the impressive location, thanking the people of Belize for their hospitality and honoring his grandparents -- Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip -- while the couple continues their royal tour of the Caribbean.

"I am honored to convey the very warmest wishes from my grandmother, The Queen of Belize, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee," William said on behalf of the 95-year-old monarch. "She always speaks so fondly of her visits to Belize, which of course included a memorable stop here at Cahal Pech in 1994. And she may have mentioned something about a gibnut…"

The reference is to a large rodent referred to as the "royal rat" after it was served to Queen Elizabeth during her first visit to the country.

William also praised the country's conservationist work, saying, "In our short time here, Catherine and I have been lucky enough to witness some of the extraordinary biodiversity that you so lovingly nurture here in your jungles and your reefs. You take your responsibility as custodians of nature very seriously, and you are world leaders at protecting your natural heritage for future generations. The fact that nearly 40 percent of Belize has protected status is a testament to that. I know that this is something that my grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh, found particularly inspiring on his visits to Belize with WWF."

He added that the couple's three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis -- are "rather jealous" that they did not accompany their parents on the trip.

Earlier in the day, the couple visited the Mayan ruins of Caracol, and took a trip into the jungle where they both drank water from a vine.

They are next set to visit Jamaica and the Bahamas on their eight-day tour in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.