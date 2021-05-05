Kate Middleton and Prince William Launch Their Own YouTube Channel: Watch Their Adorable First Video

Kate Middleton and Prince William are sharing more of their cute chemistry. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge launched their very own YouTube channel on Wednesday, and their first video featured a few candid moments between the two.

The video begins with Will jokingly telling Kate, "Be careful what you say now, because these guys, they're filming everything," to which Kate laughingly replies, "I know!" After highlights of the couple's work as royals, a hilarious throwback outtake is shown of Kate telling Will, "You don't need to roll your 'R.'"

On Instagram, Will and Kate's official account wrote of the exciting new social media launch, "Better late than never - we're now on @YouTube 🎥."

Will, 38, and Kate, 39, have recently been giving people more insight into their personal lives than ever. In honor of their 10th wedding anniversary late last month, they shared rare video of themselves playing with their three kids -- Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3 -- on the beach.

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," the couple noted. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W&C."

They also shared two new portraits cuddling together.

