Kate Middleton and Prince William Get Flirty in St. Patrick's Day Video Message With World Leaders

Kate Middleton and Prince William are too cute in their new St. Patrick's Day video message! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a sweet cameo in the video comprised of world leaders, including President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which was released by the Irish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

In the clip, William, 38, is rocking a forest green sweater while Kate, 39, sports a lime green jacket. The second in line to the throne starts off his cameo by sharing a message in the traditional Irish language. His wife adds, "We're delighted to wish you all a very Happy St. Patrick's Day!"

William then jokingly turns to his wife and asks, "How come you got that easy bit?" as she grins back at him.

The couple reflected on their last trip to Ireland, which took place in early March just days before the start of the global pandemic.

"We were so thrilled to be able to visit Ireland just over a year ago, a few short weeks before all of our lives were turned upside-down by the pandemic," William shared.

"The warm welcome that we received everywhere was a testament to the friendship between our two countries and the strength of the relationship between the U.K. and Ireland," Kate added.

We have a saying in the Irish language: 'Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine'



Meaning we live in each other's shadows.



It speaks to the interdependence of our world



Thank you to friends around the🌍 for these special #StPatricksDay greetings #GRMA



#GlobalIreland 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/XHlB7sAxkp — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) March 17, 2021

Though the couple looked happy in the clip, there is currently turmoil within the royal family as they deal with the response to the tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview with William's younger brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle. On Tuesday, Gayle King revealed that Harry and William had spoken since the shocking special, but that the talks were "not productive."

