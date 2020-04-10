Kate McKinnon Honors Memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 'SNL' Season 46 Premiere

Kate McKinnon is honoring the woman she played so brilliantly many times. The celebrated comedian remembered late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the Saturday Night Live Season 46 premiere.

The moment was brief but powerful, and came at the end of the night's Weekend Update -- the segment where McKinnon most frequently portrayed the beloved supreme court justice.

After Colin Jost and Michael Che signed off, the cameras cut to the audience where McKinnon was seated in full RBG wardrobe -- including a black robe, white lace collar and black glasses.

McKinnon wordlessly and emotionally put her hand to her heart and nodded her head respectfully as the audience applauded.

The show also displayed a title card before going to commercial that served as a tribute to the political icon, and included the heartfelt message, "Rest In Power."

