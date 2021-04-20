Kate Hudson's 2-Year-Old Daughter Rani Adorably Sings 'Happy Birthday' to Her

Kate Hudson got the sweetest birthday serenade from her 2-year-old daughter, Rani Rose. The Music star celebrated her 42nd birthday working on set, but still managed to get plenty of love from her three kiddos.

"A super early set call means I miss the morning birthday snuggle but this...THIS!" Hudson captioned the video of Rani, whom she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, singing her the "Happy Birthday" song. "A text from my big guy @mr.ryderrobinson , a face time from my Bingo and a song from my girl. Birthday love felt and heard. Thank you all for the love today. Already feel it and it ain’t even noon 🙏❤️."

In the clip, Rani gives the song her all, and adorably belts out the tune for her "mommy."

The post got a lot of love from Hudson's celebrity pals.

Reese Witherspoon commented, "😍This sweetie!"

Uzo Aduba added, "This is too sweet!!! Happy Birthday, awesome lady!!! ❤️❤️"

Juliette Lewis wrote, "Ummmmm. This absolute cuteness overload!!!😍😍😮🏆❤️🙌"

Hudson's eldest son, 17-year-old Ryder Robinson, whom she shares with ex Chris Robinson, also posted a tribute to his mom on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday Momma, Love you the most."

Ryder Robinson/Instagram Stories

Hudson is also mom to 9-year-old son Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy.

Back in January, Hudson opened up on Sunday Today with Willie Geist about co-parenting her kids with multiple fathers.

"I've got multiple dads. I've got kids all over the place," she joked. "The only expectations I have that are really high in my life is with my kids and with family stuff. Other than that, I just let it go."