Kate Hudson Says She Felt Like She'd Failed Following Split From Chris Robinson & Matt Bellamy

Loving, learning, and moving forward. Kate Hudson is opening up about some of her past romances, break-ups, and what she gleaned emotionally from the challenging experiences.

According to Hudson, the break-ups were painful and difficult, but ultimately she knew they were necessary.

"As hard as the decisions were in my life, and the depth in which I felt like I had failed relationships and family, with my partners throughout those years -- whether it be Chris or Matt -- I knew it was the right thing to not be in those relationships," Hudson explained. "I knew that we'd all be happier."

"It's a choice; you either stay in them, wondering what your life would have been like if you would have left them or [you] choose to leave," she continued.

Hudson shares a 19-year-old son, Ryder, with Robinson, and an 11-year-old son, Bingham, with Bellamy. She's also mom to 4-year-old daughter Rani, whom she shares with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

While she and Bellamy announced their split in December 2014, the two have remained close friends -- something Hudson is thankful for.

"I'm so grateful for the family that I have, and the relationships that I have," Hudson shared. "I'm so close with my ex, Matt, Bing’s dad. Like, I love him so much, and [we're] exactly where we were supposed to be, you know? I think he feels the same way about me."

As for her plans to tie the knot with Fujikawa, Hudson said she's still deciding exactly what kind of wedding she's hoping to have.

"I go back and forth between a small wedding and a large wedding," she explained. "My first wedding was so small, so there's a part of me that wants the big bash!"

However, she said they are also trying to figure out what style of ceremony to have as well, sharing, "I really want to make sure I honor Danny’s heritage and my daughter’s heritage -- so we do sometimes go back and forth with a traditional Japanese wedding ceremony, which would be really beautiful and quite emotional for Danny seeing that his dad is gone."

"It’ll totally be a destination wedding," she added. "It will be such an adventure that people will have to really want to come."

