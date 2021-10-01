Kate Hudson Says It 'Would Be Nice' to Connect With Her Estranged Father Bill Hudson's Children

Kate Hudson is hoping to get closer to her extended family in 2021. The actress opened up about wanting to "connect" with estranged father Bill Hudson's children during the latest episode of her Sibling Revelrypodcast with brother Oliver Hudson.

"You know what I’ve been thinking about lately? Dad," Kate said when talking about New Year's resolutions. "I’ve been thinking about our sisters that we don’t spend any time with and our brother...brothers. We’ve got four siblings we don’t spend any time with."

"I was thinking about how everybody’s getting older," she continued. "I just had this moment of, it would be nice to connect a little bit, especially with my sisters. We’ve been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships or good relations, and we’re sitting here like we have the best family, we’re so great."

"And yet we don’t ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings. Four," the actress noted. "So I’ve been thinking about the Hudsons. Thinking it’s important that we reach out to all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit."

Kate and Oliver's mother, Goldie Hawn, was married to Bill from 1976 to 1982. Goldie then began dating Kurt Russell in 1983, and have been together ever since. Goldie and Kurt have one son, Wyatt Russell, together.

Bill, meanwhile, shares two children with actress Cindy Williams; daughter Emily and son Zachary. He also welcomed daughter Lalania, from another relationship, in 2006.

As for Oliver's resolutions for 2021, he said, "It's the same things that I wrote when I was 17, nothing's changed."

Meanwhile, the two have previously touched on their relationship with the estranged musician. However, on Father's Day in 2015, things turned sour when Oliver posted a throwback picture of himself and Kate as children next to Bill, captioning the pic, "Happy abandonment day."

Shortly after, in an interview with The Mail, Bill said he no longer recognized Oliver and Kate as his children.

"I say to them now, 'I set you free,'" Bill expressed. "I had five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three. I no longer recognize Oliver and Kate as my own…I would ask them to stop using the Hudson name. They are no longer a part of my life. Oliver’s Instagram post was a malicious, vicious, premeditated attack. He is dead to me now. As is Kate. I am mourning their loss even though they are still walking this earth."

A year after the post, Kate told Howard Stern on his show that she "forgave" Bill for leaving them.

"I really do recognize whatever those issues are, it’s just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him. So I forgive him," she said.

In 2018, Oliver said in an interview with Larry King Now that he was attempting to reconnect with Bill, saying, "We’ve shot some texts back and forth." He also called his 2015 Father's Day post, "darkly comedic," explaining that while "it blew up" it "helped us with our relationship."