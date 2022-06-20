Kate Bush Is 'Overwhelmed' as 1985 Song 'Running Up That Hill' Hits No. 1, Breaks Records

Kate Bush is "really moved" by the recent reaction to her decades-old song. In a statement posted to her website, the 63-year-old singer reflected on how her 1985 track, "Running Up That Hill," has had a resurgence after being featured on the latest season of Stranger Things.

"The Duffer Brothers have created four extraordinary [seasons] of Stranger Things in which the child actors have grown into young adults," Bush wrote in her statement, referring to Matt and Ross Duffer, who created the Netflix series. "In this latest series, the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now. I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people’s hearts in a special way, at a time that's incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people."

On the show, Sadie Sink's character, Max, listens to the track amid a period of great grief. When Vecna, aka the "Undying King," comes for Max, her friends pull her back to safety by playing the song on repeat, allowing her to find her way back.

"Her life gets saved by Kate Bush," Sink previously told ET, noting that Max, who continued to play the song to keep her safe after her rescue, is now "in a very vulnerable position."

"By featuring 'Running Up That Hill' in such a positive light - as a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters) - the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story," Bush wrote. "Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends."

"I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage - taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives," Bush added. "I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force."

According to Billboard, after the song's use in Stranger Things, "Running Up That Hill" hit No. 1 in the U.K. and Australia for the first time and entered the U.S. Top 5.

"I have to admit I feel really moved by it all," Bush wrote of the song's resurgence. "Thank you so very much for making the song a No. 1 in such an unexpected way."