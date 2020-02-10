Kate Beckinsale Shares Heartbreaking Post About Past Pregnancy Loss

Kate Beckinsale is opening up about a particularly painful time in her life. The 47-year-old British actress took to Instagram on Friday to share details about a past pregnancy loss.

"Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks," she wrote. "I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture. Your milk comes in, with no one to feed."

Beckinsale shares 21-year-old daughter Lily with her ex-boyfriend, Michael Sheen.

Beckinsale shared the story to lend her support to Chrissy Teigen, who recently revealed that she and husband John Legend lost their third child following a series of pregnancy complications. Beckinsale noted that this rarely discussed event can be "the loneliest, most soul destroying period of time."

She praised Teigen for going public with her story, adding, "I think it’s an honor to be allowed into another person's grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn’t, for you, come to a bloody and terrible halt."

She concluded the post by sending "so much love" to the family, as well as "the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered."

She also personally addressed the 34-year-old cookbook author, writing, "Thank you @chrissyteigen for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support. Let’s let the grieving decide what’s right for them. Send support or keep quiet. This is a really hard time to bear. Blessings and hugs to all x."

There has been an outpouring of celebrity and fan love and support for Teigen this week following the news of her tragic loss. Teigen had kept her fans informed of her mandatory bed rest, hospitalization, and blood transfusions amid pregnancy complications she experienced. Her mother, Vilailuck, also posted some devastating images and videos of herself saying goodbye to her grandson at the hospital.

In her heartbreaking post, Teigen opened up about the loss, writing, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before."