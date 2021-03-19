Karol G and Anuel AA Split After 2 Years Together: Report

Karol G and Anuel AA have ended their engagement. The couple has split after two years together, according to Univision. ET has reached out to reps for Karol and Anuel for comment.

Karol and Anuel first met in August 2018 on the set of the music video for their song "Culpables." They confirmed their relationship months later, in January 2019, and announced their engagement that April

"There are no words to explain," Anuel told ET of his happiness on the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, where they made their debut as an engaged couple.

Karol said Anuel's romantic gestures showed her he was the one. "He is super romantic, that was one of the things that told me that he was the one," she shared. "These days, you don't find a lot of romantic men like him. He's my favorite."

The 30-year-old singer added that Anuel's proposal was "better" than anything she could have hoped. "I am super excited, everything has been so special and we are having the best time," she gushed. Between our music and everything that we are going through with our love, everything is amazing."

While they hadn't set a wedding date, by August 2019, Karol told ET she and Anuel were living as if they were already married.

"I don't have any wedding planning updates, but I can tell you that I'm living as if we are already married," she said. "We are very happy and [we've been so busy]. I was on tour in Europe and he was on tour in the US. We had some time where we overlapped and got to spend time together."

"I feel like also being apart from each other also helps our relationship and breaks the monotony of things. And every time we see each other it's like a surprise and I get really excited. So we don't have a date right now, but I'm acting as if we're already married," she added.

Karol and Anuel continued to collaborate musically throughout their relationship. They filmed an intimate music video for their song "Follow" in quarantine last year, and her most recent music video for "Location" featuring Anuel and J Balvin dropped in February. Karol's new album, KG0516, is set to drop March 25.

