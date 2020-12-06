Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Adam Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing His Neighbor

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the 28-year-old son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stabbing his neighbor.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirms to ET that Adam was booked for one assault with a deadly weapon charge on June 10, and was released on bond that same day.

Police records reveal that at approximately 10 p.m. PT on June 9, deputies responded to a call of a stabbing in San Clemente, California. The victim transported himself to the hospital with multiple non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

ET has reached out to Kareem's rep for comment.

As for Kareem, he is still expected to go live on the Washington Post's Instagram page at 2 p.m. ET on Friday. The former NBA pro plans to discuss "race, health and politics," according to a post shared to his personal account one day prior.

