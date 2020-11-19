Karamo Brown Talks Dating Amid the COVID Pandemic and Meeting Someone Special on Twitter (Exclusive)

Like so many others in the world, this past year has been a real rollercoaster for Karamo Brown. Now, the Queer Eye star is opening up about his love life, giving back and the future of his reality series.

In September, Brown revealed that he and his longtime boyfriend Ian Jordan -- who had gotten engaged in May 2018 -- had called off their engagement and broken up amid quarantine.

"He and I are still friends," Brown recently told ET. "You just don't end ten years on a bad note."

The pair called it quits shortly after they announced they were going to postpone their wedding, due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdowns. However, Brown explained they both handed it like mature adults.

"Sometimes, you come to a point where you say, 'Is this relationship really serving me? Are we growing? No, we're not, so we should split,'" Brown shared. "That's when you can maintain that friendship, versus pretending like you should be together and then going, 'Let's be real!'"

Following their split, Brown said he would love to be the first gay Bachelor for another shot at finding love.

However, the TV star and life coach admitted to ET that he doesn't really think that would be in the cards for him.

"I was joking," Brown shared. "I was like, 'Maybe I could find a guy on there!' But I would not be on The Bachelor. My career is too busy."

That being said, Brown acknowledged the challenges of dating in these uncertain times.

"COVID and dating is hard. You can't really do that," Brown said. Although he revealed that he is "smitten" by someone he's met.

"That's the word I keep using, because I'm not someone to jump into anything. But I am smitten," Brown shared, adding that he actually met the special someone on Twitter.

While he's had some unexpected upheaval in his personal life, Brown has still made sure to prioritize philanthropy and giving back. Recently, he's been reading the book he wrote with his son, I Am Perfectly Designed, to children at the Salvation Army Community Center, and donating him time and energy to help raise funds for the organization's charitable efforts.

"You know, a lot of times when we think of people in need, we think of someone who is out of work, who hasn't had anything. The thing is, right now we're realizing that we're all a little in need," Brown shared. "So it's great just to help people who just need a little handout to say, 'It's going to be okay, you're not alone.' I've been there, you've been, there we've all been there in this moment, and we're all coming together finally."

Brown will soon be helping people again when his Netflix series Queer Eye -- which also stars Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness -- kicks back into production after a long hiatus.

"It looks like we're goin back in February," Brown shared. "Our show is all about connection. If we can't hug and high five and give kisses and support people, we don't wanna go back yet, cause we wanna do it right. So we're just waiting till everything is perfect."

Check out the video below to hear more on Brown's acclaimed Netflix docuseries.