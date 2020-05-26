Kara Keough Bosworth Pays Tribute to Late Son McCoy by Getting a Tattoo Made With His Ashes

Kara Keough Bosworth is memorializing her late baby boy with a permanent tribute. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum got a tattoo honoring her son, McCoy, two months after he died due to complications during childbirth.

Kara's baby -- her second with husband Kyle Bosworth -- died on April 12, just six days after she gave birth. On Sunday, Kara took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her new tattoo, which used ink that was infused with McCoy's ashes.

In the photo, Kara is cradling a stuffed bear that she explained "weighs exactly 11 pounds and 4 ounces," which she previously revealed was how much McCoy weighed when he was born. According to Kara, it is "exactly the size of the hole in my heart."

"But thanks to this thoughtful gift, my arms don’t feel so painfully empty," she continued. "I can’t quite articulate how much carrying the exact weight of McCoy against my body grounds me. I think my physical need for him will be there forever, the heaviness of his absence always present. But this sure helps."

Kara also showed off her "M" tattoo, which she said she got to honor her son's memory.

"Also feeling thankful for my new (first) tattoo, with my son’s ashes in the ink... so that my baby can be with me always," she wrote. "He can stay forever in my arms this way, in the place he last rested."

"I know I’m privileged in my grief, to have the support of so many. It’s very hard to feel lucky right now, and yet, somehow, I know I am," she continued. "That being said, I’m very much ready for the dick kicks to stop."

Kara went on to explain that she's had numerous encounters with well-wishers who were unaware of what happened, and questions about her son have led to awkward and emotionally difficult conversations.

"I promise, you’re not upsetting me by 'reminding' me, I’ll never need a reminder. I’m just sad that the answer to your question isn’t what I hoped it would be. It should be a joyful Q&A, not a landmine. It should be different," she wrote. "Instead, here I am, clutching a stuffed toy wishing it was a real boy."

Kara -- who also shares a 4-year-old daughter, Decker, with her husband -- revealed details regarding her son's death back in April.

"Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection)," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord," she continued. "He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."