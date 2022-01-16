Kanye West Spotted at Daughter Chicago's 4th Birthday Party

Kanye “Ye” West celebrated his daughter’s birthday with the family.

The "Touch the Sky" rapper was spotted on Saturday, helping him and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago West ring in her fourth birthday. The backyard celebration was a joint Barbie and L.O.L Surprise Doll-themed party that also celebrated Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster’s fourth birthday.

Chicago’s birthday was on Saturday. Stormi will mark her special day on Feb. 1.

In a since-deleted video posted by the GRAMMY-winning rapper, he claimed that his ex-wife did not allow him to know the location of the party. However, in an Instagram story posted by Atiana De La Hoya, the step-daughter of Travis Barker, the 44-year-old was spotted chatting with Kris Jenner during the event.

In more photos from the party, the rapper who wore an all-black leather ensemble, was all smiles as he helped his daughter hit a pink number four piñata.

In additional videos from the celebration, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True, Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream and Kourtney Kardashian and her children were also in attendance.

After the event, in another video from the car, the rapper credited Kylie and Travis for letting him into the celebration. The rapper added that he was “really happy” to be there for his children and that “everyone had a great time.”

Kanye attended the bash a day after he released a song "Eazy" with The Game - - in which he raps about his divorce, kids and his ex-wife's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

"God saved me from that crash. Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**." Immediately following that line, a woman's voice eerily reminiscent to Kim's echoes, "Who?"

Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye in February. In addition to Chicago, the pair are parents to North, 8, Saint, 6, and 2-year-old Psalm.

The "Famous" rapper recently spoke to Hollywood Unlocked about an incident, where he claimed that his estranged wife’s security would not allow him inside of their home.

"Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that's what was not going to happen," Kanye said in the Hollywood Unlocked interview.

"But I didn't want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, 'I want you to come upstairs and see something.' And it's like, 'Oh, Daddy can't come see something. Daddy can't come inside.' But that hadn't been defined."