Kanye West Seemingly Concedes Presidential Race But Teases That He's Running in 2024

It appears Kanye West isn't giving up on his presidential dreams despite his controversial failed attempt this year.

The 43-year-old rapper got on the ballot in 12 states in the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday, and according to multiple reports, received over 60,000 votes nationwide. In a now deleted tweet, West wrote, "WELP KANYE 2024."

Later, he teased that his run for the presidency will pick back up in 2024.

On Election Day, West also shared pictures of himself voting, and noted that he was voting for himself.

"God is so good," he wrote. "Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me."

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Meanwhile, West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, chose to retweet Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Kardashian West shared Harris' message, in which the Senator wrote, "Don’t allow anything to come between you and your vote. If you have any questions or concerns about voting, reach out to our voter hotline. 1 (833) 336-8683."

She also proudly tweeted a snapshot of her posing with her "I voted" sticker.

I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?!



If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line. pic.twitter.com/QXsU4JPdCw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2020