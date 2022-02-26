Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Can't Prove He Wrote Social Media Posts in New Court Docs

Kanye West says he takes issue with Kim Kardashian's claim that the rapper's "been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media," because he says she can't prove he wrote the social media posts.

According to new legal documents, obtained by ET, the rapper claims Kim's allegations of "misinformation" is "double hearsay." He claims that his estranged wife, for starters, never bothered to attached the said social media posts to her declaration and "Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence" as well as "show that the posts were written by Kanye."

The rapper claims that had that been done, "the posts would be admissible as statements" but since Kim didn't submit the social media posts in her declaration, it's therefore not in the record. And as such, West wants Kim's "misinformation" statement to be inadmissible at a hearing next week when a judge is set to decide whether to grant Kim's request that she be declared legally single.

This is Kanye's latest quest to put a roadblock on Kim's mission to be declared single. Earlier this month, Kanye filed legal documents in court stating that, before Kim gets her wish, he first wants his assets protected via a set of conditions Kim has allegedly already rejected.

Kim's adamant that if the court grants her request to be declared single, it "will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children." Kim and Kanye share four children -- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

She filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage.