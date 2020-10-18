Kanye West Says He's 'Praying' for Issa Rae After She Mentions Him in 'SNL' Joke

Kanye West isn't happy about his mention in this weekend's Saturday Night Live. The rapper took to Twitter on Sunday to react to Issa Rae's joke about his presidential campaign, writing that he's "praying for her and her family."

"Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back," West tweeted. "My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I’m praying for her and her family."

"I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful," he added.

West was mentioned during SNL's "Your Vote Chicago" sketch. Rae, who played a representative for the NAACP appearing on a morning talk show, stated that she's voting for "everybody Black" -- a reference to the actress' comment from the 2017 Emmys.

However, there was one Black candidate who didn't have her support -- West. "When we come back, we'll talk about the presidential race between Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Kanye West," Kenan Thompson's anchor character said during the sketch, to which Rae's character fired back, "Kanye? F him!"

West, who announced he was running for president over the summer, has a somewhat contentious relationship with SNL. After his 2018 performance on the show, West gave an unplanned speech to the audience supporting President Donald Trump -- which didn't go over well with the cast.

Pete Davidson criticized the speech on Weekend Update the following week, calling it "one of the worst, most awkward things I've ever seen."

