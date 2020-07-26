Kanye West Overwhelmed Ahead of Visit to Hospital, Source Says

Kanye West visited a hospital near his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, on Saturday because he was feeling anxious, a source tells ET. The rapper, who was reportedly only at the hospital for about 10 minutes, was overwhelmed by the support and visitors he's received. In the last week, West has been visited by his team, as well as Dave Chappelle, Justin Bieber and Damon Dash.

According to the source, when West got to the hospital, he decided he would rather be seen at the ranch, which is why an ambulance came to the ranch. His vitals were checked, vital signs were found to be normal, and he felt better. ET's source says West is currently back working in his studio on the ranch.

During the rally, West delivered an emotional speech in which he said he and Kardashian discussed the idea of aborting their first child, North, and that Kardashian might "divorce" him after she heard his message. He later claimed on Twitter that Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to get a doctor to "lock him up." The rapper has been vocal in the past about his struggles with bipolar disorder, even rapping about mental illness on his 2018 album, Ye.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me," West tweeted on Saturday. "To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

A source told ET of the rapper's apology, "Kim and the family are happy to see Kanye apologize, but at the end of the day the most important thing for them is Kanye getting the help he needs."

"Kanye said hurtful things to Kim and the family and in time that will heal, but Kanye’s health is priority," the source added. "Since Kanye hasn’t been responsive to Kim and her family's attempt to help him, they are hoping this public olive branch is a start for him in allowing Kim to help."

