Kanye West Is 'So Proud' of Wife Kim Kardashian for 'Officially Becoming a Billionaire'

The couple that makes billions together, stays together? Kanye West couldn’t be prouder of his wife, Kim Kardashian West, for joining the billionaire club!

The 43-year-old rapper took to social media on Monday to praise the reality star and entrepreneur after she confirmed she was selling a 20% stake of her KKW Beauty line to beauty giant Coty Inc. for $200 million. The sale reportedly makes the mom of four a billionaire.

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” Kanye tweeted. “You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family... So blessed this is still life... So I made you this still life... We love you so much.”

The post was accompanied by a photo of the “still life” Kanye referred to -- an arrangement of fruit and flowers.

The sale is said to make Kim, 39, the richest member of her family, overtaking sister Kylie Jenner, who sold a 51% share of her business, Kylie Cosmetics -- also to Coty -- in January.

Kim’s new status comes with a new look -- she took to social media over the weekend to reveal her bold new red hair!

“You guys, I dyed my hair red. Do you love it,” she asked followers on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Kanye is preparing for a new musical chapter, teasing his forthcoming record, God’s Country, on Monday.

The musician shared a 10-second clip of what appeared to be the forthcoming music video for a new song titled “Wash Us in the Blood.” He indicated the video will drop Tuesday.

God’s Country is the follow-up to West’s 2019 album, Jesus Is King, and the Sunday Service Choir’s 19-track album Jesus Is Born.

