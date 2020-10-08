Kanye West in a 'Great Place' Following Trip Abroad With Kim Kardashian and Kids

Kanye West is feeling refreshed after spending some quality time his wife, Kim Kardashian West, and their four kids.

An eyewitness tells ET that the 43-year-old rapper and his family arrived in Miami around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, after vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

"The family seemed fine. The kids were having a great time," the eyewitness says, telling ET that a security team was with them. "You could see them running around as they waited to get off of the plane. Kim got off the plane with the kids first. When they were about halfway down the runway Kanye exited the plane."

"Kim seemed fine and not worried at all; she had the kids close by her," the eyewitness adds. "Kanye didn’t seem worried either. He walked with his head up the whole time."

Another source tells ET that "Kanye is in a great place" right now, "feeling creatively inspired and really enjoying his family time."

Apparently, vacay isn't over for the Wests just yet. TMZ reports that the family is now heading west to go glamping.

ET reported last week that Kanye and Kim, 39, were heading abroad with their family. The trip followed Kim's emotional visit to their ranch in Wyoming, after the couple hit a rough patch shortly after Kanye's first presidential rally in South Carolina.

"The couple knows they need quality time with their kids and no other outside voices or people," an additional source told ET at the time. "Kim knows that Kanye being with his family will be good for him."

