Kanye West Celebrates Julia Fox's Birthday With PDA-Filled Celebration in New York City

Kanye “Ye” West paused on working on his latest album, Donda 2, for a special birthday celebration with girlfriend Julia Fox. The GRAMMY-winning rapper and his lady, who turned 32 on Wednesday, celebrated her birthday with several of Fox's close friends at NYC French Eatery, Lucien.

West, 44, was captured smiling as he sat next to the birthday girl as she opened presents. In the clip, the Uncut Gems actress showed off a new necklace she received. In another video, the pair got in some PDA as one of Fox’s friends filmed them during a sweet embrace.

Fox shared a clip from the night on her personal Instagram Story. In the clip, the actress was all smiles as she blew out candles on various cakes held up by her friends. In another shot, the “All of the Lights” rapper stands next to her as she holds a cake that reads, “Happy Birthday Julia.”

New York City, of course, is where West and Fox first confirmed their romance. Last month, the couple stepped out publicly for the first time for a date in the Big Apple.

During their outing, the pair caught a production of Slave Play and had dinner at Carbone. Shortly after, the two released a set of PDA photos in Interview magazine, where Fox documented their highly publicized second date.

Since then, the pair has taken their romance to Los Angeles, Paris and Miami -- where their romance began. Last month, Fox had a word for the people who say that she is just in the relationship with the rapper for money and clout.

"It's funny 'cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care," she said on her podcast, Forbidden Fruit. "People are like, 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."