Kanye West and Julia Fox Go Full PDA for Steamy Photoshoot -- Pics!

Kanye "Ye" West knows how to turn a night out into something memorable. The music superstar's recent evening in New York with actress Julia Fox became a full-on photoshoot and artistic production.

Interview Magazine shared the moody, PDA-packed photos from the pair's dinner date, which West apparently arranged without Fox even expecting it.

The Uncut Gems actress shared some insight into how they met and their Big Apple evening with the magazine, explaining, "I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection."

Fox said that she and West had a great time, and he spent the weekend having a blast so they "decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play."

The pair were photographed on Tuesday after having seen the play, when they went to get dinner together at Carbone in Greenwich Village. This is where the photoshoot kicked off.

"At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," Fox recalled, adding that, after dinner, West brought her to "an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment."

"I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!" Fox added. "Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride."

The atmospheric photos West directed and posed for with Fox featured both locations, clothing by DIESEL, designed by creative director Glenn Martens, as well as a number of PDA-heavy poses showing the pair cuddling up and locking lips.

An eyewitness told ET on Wednesday that West and Fox seemed "super comfortable with each other" during their date night.

"It doesn’t seem like a new relationship, they seem just happy and at ease around each other,” the eyewitness told ET. “They were deep in conversation the whole time and didn’t seem too bothered by the fact that there were fans and photographers outside waiting for them. They actually seemed happy to be noticed.”

Though previous sources told ET that West was trying to repair his marriage to Kim Kardashian, another source shared with ET this week that the father of four is now trying to move on from his ex.

"Kanye has been in good spirits lately and having fun. He's been spending time with friends, going out, and doing his thing," said the source. "He's been trying to move on from Kim and meet new women. He's dating around and figuring out what he likes in a potential partner."

