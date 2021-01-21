Kamala Harris' Great-Nieces Wore Custom Coats in Her Honor at the Inauguration

Kamala Harris made history on Wednesday when she became the first female Vice President in US History. Harris' great-nieces were in attendance at the historic inauguration and they wore special custom coats made specifically in her honor.

Kamala's great-nieces -- 4-year-old Amara and 2-year-old Leela -- rocked faux fur leopard coats at the high-profile event, which were modeled after a coat Kamala wore when she was a child.

Meena Harris, Kamala's niece, shared a snapshot of her daughters at the swearing-in ceremony, as well as a throwback photo from the newly sworn-in vice president's childhood, in which she is wearing a nearly identical plush leopard print jacket.

"Special coats to look just like Auntie’s," Meena captioned the pic.

According to a press release, the special custom coats were created especially for the occasion by a New York City-based female-founded childrenswear brand iloveplum. The style, referred to now as "Kamala," will soon be available for purchase.

Amara and Leela were still rocking the jackets in an Instagram pic Meena shared after the gala event, showing them giving their great-aunt a hug outside the White House.

"Visiting Auntie at her new job 😭," Meena captioned the adorable photo.

Meena's children weren't the only ones to turn up at the inauguration sporting enviable fashion statements. Her husband, Nikolas Ajagu, was spotted rocking a pair of exceedingly rare Dior Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

Nikolas was photographed sitting with his daughters at the high-security event, and his kicks caught the attention of sneakerheads who were impressed by the choice. The shoes -- a collaboration between Jordan and Dior -- retail for over $2,000 and can reportedly fetch up to $10,000 in re-sale.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

For more on Wednesday's historic event, and the planned celebrations to follow, check out the video below.