Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphry Cuddle Up in New Pics, Seemingly Confirm Relationship

Kaley Cuoco has a new beau! The Flight Attendant actress confirmed that she is in a relationship with Ozark’s Tom Pelphry on Monday.

Cuoco made the reveal via Instagram in a reflective post. “Life lately ♥️🌲 🐾 💫 ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey,'" she captioned the photo carousel.

Cuoco led the photo set with a picture of the woods and a video of her dog. Fans got the first glimpse of her romance with Pelphry in the third slide when she shared a series of Polaroids of her and the actor cozied up.

The following slides were solo shots of the actor, before Cuoco ended it with a selfie of Pelphry kissing her on the cheek while she held the camera.

The news of the couple’s relationship comes, almost eight months after Cuoco and her ex, Karl Cook, announced they were ending their marriage after three years.

At the time, the couple told ET in part, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another" and explained that they "realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

Last month, Cuoco shared her thoughts on the idea of marriage. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership," she told Glamour. "But I will never get married again. Absolutely not."

Cuoco elaborated on those sentiments during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I want a relationship. I can’t wait to have a partner that I adore, and I hope that’s there for me,” she told the host when she brought up relating to her thoughts about marriage. “But as far as the marriage thing, apparently, I’m not great at it and I’m accepting my shortcomings.”

She continued, “And we love our jobs too much too. I talked about that a lot in the article too, like trying to find some balance now, which I feel like I never did. Like it was one track mind. Work, career. I’m learning to find the gray. I’m very black and white. My personality is black and white and I'm trying to find some balance because I never had it before.

Prior to the relationship with Cook, Cuoco was married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013-2015.