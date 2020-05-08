Kaia Gerber Mourns the Death of Ryan Breaux, Frank Ocean’s Brother, and Ezekial Bishop

Kaia Gerber is mourning the loss of two of her close friends. The 18-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos and videos of her late friends, Ryan Breaux, the brother of singer Frank Ocean, and Ezekiel "Zeek" Bishop.

"Ryan and Zeek, my heart is so heavy right now. I can’t put into words how grateful I am for every second I was lucky enough to spend with you," Gerber wrote on Instagram. "The two people who made me smile the biggest. I will never forget that. I can still feel you here. I can still hear your laughs. I promise to keep trying to smile for you, I love you both forever. ❤️ rest peacefully always by each other’s side."

Gerber's supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford, commented on the post with three prayer hand emojis.

Meadow Walker, whose father Paul Walker died in a tragic car crash in 2013, also commented with three heart emojis, writing, "Love you sweet Kaia."

In addition to honoring her friends, Gerber shared a GoFundMe page for Zeek's family.

Ryan and Zeek died over the weekend after being involved in a fatal car accident in Thousand Oaks, California, according to multiple reports. Their vehicle reportedly collided with a tree in the center median of the roadway and was later engulfed in flames.