Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Make a Bold Fashion Statement Together at Paris Fashion Week

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are a power couple in Paris! On Thursday, the duo attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The "SexyBack" singer was sporting an LV orange-and-blue geometric patterned shirt, which featured a small cartoon character in the corner. He paired the unique shirt with a wide-leg, gray pant that was tied with a shoelace-like drawstring. The look was finished with a diamond chain.

For her part, Biel was also dressed in a Louis Vuitton garment. The Sinner actress wore a chic, black leather fringe mini dress with gold shoulder pads. The ensemble was made complete with LV combat boots.

The couple posed for photos outside of the Louvre, where the French fashion house's Spring-Summer 2023 collection debuted. This was the first showing since the brand's creative director, Virgil Abloh, died in November. In his place, the show was produced by the Vuitton studio in his spirit.

In addition to Timberlake and Biel, other celebrity guests included Naomi Campbell, Omar Sy and Joel Edgerton.

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

While Timberlake is looking cool as ever in Paris, it was just this week that the multi-hyphenate star was forced to jokingly apologize for his dancing after a video went viral from his appearance at the Something in the Water Festival.

On Saturday, Timberlake took the stage with Pharrell and performed some of his biggest hits including "Like I Love You," "Rock Your Body" and "Senorita," before ending his set with “SexyBack.”

Toward the end of the performance, Timberlake yelled “D.C. Beat Your Feet,” before launching into a set of clumsy movements that left his feet shuffling across the stage.

Sending his regrets to the people of Washington, D.C., Timberlake said, "I want to apologize to you for two reasons. Here and here,” he said as he panned the camera down to his feet. “I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said, ‘Don’t you ever do that to me again.’”