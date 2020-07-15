Justin Hartley's Ex Chrishell Stause's Maiden Name Is Legally Restored Amid Divorce

Chrishell Stause is a Hartley no more. According to documents obtained by ET, Justin Hartley and his ex participated in a voluntary settlement conference on July 13, during which her request to restore her name back to Terrina Chrishell Stause was approved.

The news came after Stause blasted her Selling Sunset co-star, Christine Quinn, for claiming to Page Six that the former couple visited a marriage counselor before filing for divorce.

"I just learned Christine is giving press 'information' about my divorce. Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so," Stause tweeted in response to Quinn's interview. "Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part."

"It’s so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone’s personal painful situation to get press for themselves," she continued. "I can’t say I am surprised, but please check the source. She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had."

It’s so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone’s personal painful situation to get press for themselves. I can’t say I am surprised, but please check the source. She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had. — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) July 13, 2020

Hartley filed for divorce from Stause in November following two years of marriage. In the court documents, Hartley cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

At the time of the filing, a source told ET that those close to the former couple were "completely shocked" by the news, adding that there were "no signs of things being on the rocks."

Shortly thereafter, another source told ET that Stause was "still shocked that Justin filed for divorce and is devastated how everything is unraveling."

"Chrishell signed up for a marriage, to work through things and fight for their love, but she feels Justin has just given up," the source said. "... Chrishell is still very upset, but trying to stay strong and has the help of her friends and family."

When ET's Keltie Knight spoke to Stause in May, the Selling Sunset star discussed her "unfortunate" split.

"I obviously really, truly love him and it's unfortunate the way that everything happened and the timing of everything," she told ET while getting a little choked up. "I still had a month to plot shooting the show when this all went down. Hopefully we can get to a place where one day we will look back at this and laugh. I don't know, hopefully. It's very unfortunate and relationships are hard."

As for the fact that her marital issues were going to play out on the Netflix series, Stause said it was "obviously not something that I am looking forward to."

"When it gets to the bad, I am going to go under a rock and I am going to go off the grid," she told ET.

Watch the video below for more on the former couple.