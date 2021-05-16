Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas have made their red carpet debut! The pair made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

The two kept close on the carpet, with the 44-year-old This Is Us star wrapping his arm around his actress girlfriend. Pernas, 31, stunned in a coral gown with a thigh-high slit.

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Last July, Hartley spoke to ET about his life after his split from Stause.

"I'm a happy guy. I sleep like a baby. I don't have anything on my mind," he told ET at the time. "I treat people the way I want to be treated and I have lovely friends who love me and I love them. And I've got this wonderful daughter, and I've got a great family, and I am a very, very lucky, lucky individual."

Hosted by Leslie Jones, the MTV Movie & TV Awards airs live from Los Angeles on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.