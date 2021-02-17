Justin Bieber to Headline 2021 Kids' Choice Awards in 'Full-Circle Moment'

Justin Bieber is getting back to his roots. Kids' Choice Awards host Kenan Thompson announced on Wednesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Showthat the 26-year-old pop star will be returning to the Kids' Choice Awards stage this year.

"It's virtual this year so it will be a little bit different, but we do have a special surprise guest," Thompson said of this year's awards show. "Our special surprise guest is Justin Bieber this year. That's a big gesture from Justin Bieber to Nickelodeon, so we're excited about that."

In a press release for the event, Bieber announced that he'd be singing his song, "Intentions," with Quavo for the show and would also be singing his latest song, "Anyone."

“The Kids’ Choice Awards was my first awards show and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment,” the Biebs said in a statement. “Although the show may look different this year, the KCA’s are always a ton of fun and there will definitely be no shortage of slime!”

John Shearer/WireImage

The chart-topping artist first attended the Kids' Choice Awards in 2010.

Bieber is nominated for five Kids' Choice Awards -- one for Favorite Male Artist, three in the Favorite Music Collaboration category for the songs "Holy," "Lonely" and Stuck With U," and one for Favorite Song for "Yummy."

The Kids' Choice Awards air live March 13 on Nickelodeon beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.