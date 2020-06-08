Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Open Up About Their Summer of Love in Quarantine (Exclusive)

Justin Bieber was supposed to be on tour this summer, but the coronavirus pandemic changed all that. Instead, the 26-year-old pop star was able to spend some quality time with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

"Well, we didn't make any babies, so that's that," the 23-year-old model quips during a virtual panel discussion for PaleyFest LA about their YouTube docuseries, Seasons.

"We're still pretty newly married. I mean, we'll celebrate two years in September," Justin adds. "We've just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper."

The Biebers haven't been home this whole time, however. "We've been road tripping... just staying social distancing," Justin shares.

"It's just the two of us," Hailey notes.

In addition to their road trips this summer, the couple got baptized together, Hailey jetted off to Italy for a trip with pal Bella Hadid, and Justin has been enjoying some shirtless golf.

During the panel discussion, Justin also opens up about sharing his struggles with depression and anxiety on his and Hailey's YouTube series. The "Sorry" singer says he has no regrets about being so vulnerable.

"I feel like it's my honor to be able to show those weak, those vulnerable sides, to say, 'If Justin with all these things -- money and fame and all this stuff -- still struggles with his mental health, then I'm not alone,'" he says.

For more with the Biebers, catch the virtual PaleyFest LA when it begins streaming Monday on YouTube.