'Jurassic World: Dominion' Trailer: Watch Chris Pratt Navigate Global Mayhem

The second trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion has dropped, and it oozes with pandemonium galore! Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) are minding their own business outside their cabin on a snowy mountain when, out of nowhere, they encounter Blue -- the female velociraptor which, somehow, had a baby raptor with her.

That revelation sets off a chain of chaotic events that sees Pratt and the gang navigate mayhem around the world as they try their damndest to contain a "genetic power that has now been unleashed."

With the chaos unfolding at seemingly every turn, it's no wonder Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) quips, "The doomsday clock might be about out of time."

Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) ultimately join the mission -- to contain the "ecological disaster" they created. But it doesn't come without eerie encounters, including when they all run into "the biggest carnivore the world has ever seen."

In the first trailer, the original Jurassic Park stars join forces after the dinosaurs trigger chaos around the world after escaping from the islands where they were previously held. In that trailer, Dr. Malcolm is also seen giving a speech, which nods to the film's title, in which he says, "We are racing towards the extinction of our species. We not only lack dominion over nature, we're subordinate to it." The trailer also teases that this film will be the "epic conclusion of the Jurassic era."

In an interview published Wednesday in Vanity Fair, Neill, Dern and Goldblum spoke about their tight bond that, perhaps surprisingly, formed with a little help from Mother Nature. As the Vanity Fair profile notes, the trio were strangers to each other when they landed on the Hawaiian island of Kauai in August 1992. But, just three weeks later, a category four tropical cyclone devastated the picturesque island, forcing the cast into tight quarters as they waited out the devastating storm.

"Partly because of the hurricane, I think we really made a family," Dern told the outlet. "Steven [Spielberg], [producer] Kathy Kennedy, I mean, these are family members now, through all our lives together, including the amazing Jeff Goldblum and my gorgeous Sam."

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10.