Julie Andrews Reveals a Former First Lady Caught Her Kissing Carol Burnett

Julie Andrews and Carol Burnett had a hilarious run-in with a former first lady! On Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Andrews, who's promoting her book, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, recounts one memory with her longtime pal from back in the '60s.

At the time, Andrews and Burnett got bored awaiting the arrival of their friend, Mike, to a benefit, and decided to go over by the elevators to watch out for him.

"It was Lyndon Johnson's inaugural, so the hotel was pretty packed, but at that hour it was quite quiet," Andrews explains. "We decided to sit on a sofa in front of the elevators and wait for Mike. I swear I don't remember which one of us decided that we would do something silly when Mike got out of the elevator. So one of us said, 'Let's be kissing or something.'"

The pair went on to get into "a big embrace" when they heard the elevator arrive, only to find out that it was "simply packed with secret service men," with no Mike to be found. The elevator continued to arrive without their friend in tow, but someone they recognized did eventually step out.

"Eventually, a lady got out -- Carol swears it was Lady Bird Johnson -- the lady went down the hall, realized it might be us, and she came back," Andrews says of who Burnett believed to be the first lady at the time.

"By this time Carol was laughing so hard that she went around the back of the sofa we were sitting on because we both had tears running down our faces at being so silly," Andrews admits with a laugh. "And the lady came and looked over the back of the sofa and said, 'Excuse me, are you Carol Burnett?' Immediately Carol said, 'Yes, and this is my friend Mary Poppins.'"

Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years is out now.