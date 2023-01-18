Julia Louis-Dreyfus Praises Her Son Charlie Hall's Performance in 'Sex Lives of College Girls' (Exclusive)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one proud mom. The actress has a lot of love for son Charlie Hall's latest role on Sex Live of College Girls.

Louis-Dreyfus walked the carpet at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday at the premiere of her new film, You People, and she spoke with ET's Denny Directo on parenting, and her son's burgeoning acting career.

Hall, 25, had a memorable recurring role in season two of the dramedy -- from creators Mindy Kaling & Justin Noble -- and Louis-Dreyfus said she made sure to watch, despite the show's more risqué sensibilities.

"I caught it, yeah. I thought he was great!" she marveled with a beaming smile.

Hall appeared in his first acting role in an episode of his mom's critically acclaimed series Veep, and has had some high-profile turns on numerous shows including Single Drunk Female, Bel-Air, Love, Victor and Big Shot.

In Louis-Dreyfus' own new project, You People, she plays the mom to Jonah Hill's character, who, despite her best intentions, proves to be somewhat intimidating and overbearing toward her son's fiancée -- whom she meets for the first time after they get engaged.

When asked if she was the kind of parent who in often injecting themselves and their opinions into their kids' love loves, Louis-Dreyfus exclaimed, "Jesus, God, I certainly hope not!

"I would be horrified if I was that kind of parent," she added with a laugh.

"I hope I don't scare them and I hope I'm a little bit cool," she continued, explaining the first impression she likes to make on her sons' love interests. "I wish my son were here. He could actually answer it. I'm guessing I'm less cool than I think I am"

On thing that she says has earned her cool points in her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

She admitted that, years ago, she didn't think she'd ever have a part to play in the sprawling MCU, "But I sort of hoped it would happen."

"And mainly because I was trying to impress my sons," she added, "and now I think I might have."

Before fans see her in any upcoming MCU installments, Louis-Dreyfus' new film, You People, will be hitting Netflix January 27.