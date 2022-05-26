Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns Join Vice President Kamala Harris in Advocating for Police Reform

Two years after George Floyd's murder, Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns were among the several witnesses in Washington, D.C. to watch as President Joe Biden signed an executive order that aims to improve police accountability.

According to the White House, per CBS News, the order intends to "advance effective, accountable policing and criminal justice practices that will build public trust and strengthen public safety." The order will require federal law enforcement agencies to implement numerous reforms and establish a national database of police misconduct.

"This executive order is going to deliver the most significant police reform in decades," President Biden said. "It applies directly, under law, to only 100,000 federal law enforcement officers, all the federal law enforcement officers. And through federal incentives and best practices that are attached to it, we expect the order to have a significant impact on state and local law enforcement agencies as well."

Woods and Towns were on hand at the White House to witness the signing alongside the families of Floyd and Breonna Taylor, including Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, and Floyd's daughter, Gianna.

"Today was an honor being able to witness a step in the right direction towards police reform in our country," Woods captioned an Instagram photo gallery featuring a shot with Vice President Kamala Harris. The 29-year-old also shared pictures alongside Palmer, and more "of the beautiful women I got to meet today."

"This is a day I’ll never forget. [heart emoji] Their strength can inspire us all,” she added.

The model later added more context behind her visit for her followers, explaining that she traveled to the signing in support of her long-time beau, who "does countless things for social justice and has done a lot in his community especially where he plays basketball (Minnesota), where the George Floyd incident took place."

She added, "This is just the start of different initiatives we are working on behind the scenes to help make this world a better place for our peers and for our youth."

The 26-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player has built a strong bond with the Floyd family. In April 2021, Towns, Anthony Edwards and Josh Okogie met with the Floyd family after a game, per Sports Illustrated, and gave them the game ball from the Wolves’ victory over the Sacramento Kings the week prior.

Towns shared Woods' photos on his Instagram Story, as well as a post by Philonise Floyd, George’s brother.

"The dead cannot cry out for justice. It’s a duty of the living to do so for them," Philonise captioned a photo of himself alongside Towns, Woods, author Tru Pettigrew and others.

Woods and Towns recently celebrated their second anniversary together, with the model sharing the weekend trip her boyfriend surprised her with on social media.

"Best anniversary weekend," she captioned a sweet video recap of their trip. "I had no idea we were going anywhere and karl surprised me with a weekend trip to the same resort John and Jackie Kennedy had their honeymoon, an entire wardrobe, an amazing photoshoot with a top photographer, and an unforgettable experience. I love you @karltowns !! You make me feel like a queen and always remind me everyday."