Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary With Romantic Tropical Vacation: Pics!

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are celebrating their anniversary in paradise. The couple is marking one year of dating with a romantic vacation, and Woods couldn't help but share the dreamy pics on social media.

Photos showcased the beautiful scenery, a "Happy Anniversary" banner and Woods posing in a one piece swimsuit. The pair were also greeted with welcome drinks and celebratory balloons.

"Pinch me, I’m dreaming… a photo dump series. Expect lots of these this week 🦜🌴," she captioned the slideshow.

"Love You," Towns commented on Woods' post.

Woods, 23, and Towns, 25, went public with their romance last September. They shared the news with PDA pics from Woods' birthday getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The two have been going strong ever since, as they fought back against cheating rumors in March, and Woods supported Towns during the one-year anniversary of his mother's death in April. The basketball player's mother Jackie died of COVID-19 on April 13, 2020.

Woods commissioned a painting of Jackie as a gift to Towns.

"It’s about to be a year since @karltowns lost his queen," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "We loved this young picture of his mom so much and I wanted to do something to honor her. My brother @jwoodzart is one of the most talented people I know and was the only person I trusted to capture her essence."

"This experience never gets easier, you just get stronger🖤," she continued. "Thank you @jwoodzart for being the best brother and artist and thank you @karltowns for always being my rock. Hope you guys are having a blessed weekend!"

