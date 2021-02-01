Jonathan Van Ness Shares Details of How He Met His Husband Mark Peacock

Happily married Jonathan Van Ness opened up about how he met husband Mark Peacock. On Saturday, the Queer Eye star posted a handful of new photos of the two together, detailing how they went on a "date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on comedy tour."

Van Ness explained that at the end of his tour, he was taking his mom, aunt and friends on a trip to Amsterdam.

"I wanted @marklondon to come with but, was it a bit intense to ask Mark to come after a couple weeks worth’s of dates to come meet my mom & and friends on a mini break?" he wrote. "Maybe so, but something about Mark felt different and I’m quite sure he felt the same."

The reality star concluded by sharing some of their favorite moments together and thanking everyone for their support and love.

On New Year's Eve, amid reflections on personal and professional achievements, Van Ness revealed that he tied the knot last year.

"I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with," JVN wrote. He was congratulated by all his Queer Eye co-stars, who praised the couple.

Peacock also posted his own New Year's message, calling Van Ness his "soulmate and one true love" and sharing how they "adopted a little Jack Russell called Pablo" and he "entered a family with 4 amazing cats."

