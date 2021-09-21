Jon Stewart Dives Into Current Events Once More in 'The Problem With Jon Stewart': Watch

It's been six years since Jon Stewart tackled the news of the day on The Daily Show, but the 58-year-old TV veteran is now returning to face new (and old) issues.

In The Problem With Jon Stewart, the longtime TV host is back, this time on Apple TV+, to discuss current affairs such as the struggle for comprehensive veteran care and better ways to support the American working class.

In a newly released trailer, Stewart is seen discussing poverty, inequality, and systemic racism. According to the press release, the show "explores complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these challenges."

See you 9/30. pic.twitter.com/6XQdEpulBZ — The Problem With Jon Stewart (@TheProblem) September 21, 2021

He jokes at the end of the clip, "Welcome, to The Problem With Jon Stewart. We should put a comma in that."

Stewart got his start in the '90s with The Jon Stewart Show and later moved to The Daily Show on Comedy Central. He exited the show in 2015 and was replaced by Trevor Noah. Though he's since made television appearances, Stewart has not had a regular hosting gig since.

The Problem With Jon Stewart premieres Thursday, Sept. 30 on Apple TV+.