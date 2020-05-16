Jon Gosselin Gets Candid About His Kids and Ex-Wife Kate in New ET Interview (Exclusive)

Just days after celebrating his sextuplets' 16th birthday, Jon Gosselin is opening up to ET about everything from his estrangement from six of his children to his current relationship with their mother and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin.

On Monday's Entertainment Tonight, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star talks exclusively with Kevin Frazier about his life out of the spotlight.

"I know a lot about court," Jon says with a laugh, referring to his multiple legal battles with Kate since their divorce.

It's been over a decade since Jon and Kate's breakup played out while they were still filming their TLC reality show together. When it comes to their relationship now, Jon says, "It's like that person doesn't exist anymore."

At the moment, two of the Gosselin children, Hannah and Collin, live with Jon, while Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden live with Kate. The former couple's 19-year-old twins, Mady and Cara, are away at college.

Aside from Hannah and Collin, Jon has admitted that he hasn't really spoken with his other children. As for whether he's open to reuniting with them, he tells ET, "I'm not stopping them from getting together."

In the meantime, here's a look at the tributes Jon, 43, and Kate, 45, posted to Instagram this weekend in celebration of the sextuplets' 16th birthday.