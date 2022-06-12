John Stamos Calls Out Tony Awards For Not Including Bob Saget In Memoriam

John Stamos called out the 2022 Tony Awards for not including his Full House costar, Bob Saget, in the "In Memoriam" section of the ceremony.

Taking to Twitter to share his frustrations, Stamos wrote, "Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards . Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing ! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him."

Though Saget was mostly known for his work on the small screen, the actor was featured in two Broadway shows during his prolific career. In 2006, Saget took on the role of "Man in Chair" in The Drowsy Chaperone and in 2015 he stepped in for Marc Kudisch as "Pastor Greg" in Hand to God.

Bob Saget died in Orlando, Florida on January 9 at 65 years old. The late comedian and actor died from head trauma after "he accidentally hit the back of his head," according to authorities.

John Stamos and Bob Saget have been friends since their time working on the iconic sitcom Full House together from 1987 to 1995. Stamos recently honored Saget in the Netflix special "Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute."

Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo got emotional during her tribute to the actor at the Netflix premiere. "He loved being a part of this. The most important thing to him was belonging to this club, to this group, to being a comedian," she said. "He just loved funny people and he loved being around them. He loved everything about it and I know he would be so honored right now. He would love this. I know he's looking down and he's so happy."

The Tony Awards have yet to comment on Saget being left out of the ceremony.