John Oliver Reacts to Meghan Markle's Tell-All Interview After Warning Her About Joining Royal Family in 2018

The 43-year-old Last Week Tonight star was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where he shared his thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all. The appearance came a week after his 2018 warning to Meghan about joining the royal family went viral.

"It was amazing. I mean, I will say, I didn't find any of it surprising," Oliver told Fallon. "That is kind of what I felt like, sadly, her experience was going to be going in. I grew up [in England], I know the royal family from a distance, and they seem like flawed people. That's literally the kindest way I can possibly put it."

"The only thing that shocked me after was that Oprah, the next day, saying, 'Oh, Prince Harry wants to make it clear it wasn't Prince Philip being racist,'" he added. "Which made me think, 'Really? OK, that is actually surprising.' I think it was assumed, and I guess people just didn't hear him."

As ET previously reported, Oliver warned Meghan of why she shouldn't marry into the monarchy during a 2018 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The interview took place just a few months before her and Prince Harry's royal wedding.

"I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute," Oliver said at the time. "I don't think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense of, she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications."

"They're an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly, pseudo job," he added of the royal family. "That's what she's marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It's going to be weird for her. I would not marry into the royal family. I'm a commoner. I would not be welcome, especially after what I've just said."

