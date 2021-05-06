John Mulaney Is Returning to Stand-Up Comedy After Rehab Stint

John Mulaney is returning to what he does best! The 38-year-old comedian is set to return to stand-up comedy following his stint in rehab this past December.

The former Saturday Night Live writer is scheduled to perform his new set, From Scratch, at the City Winery in New York City from May 10 to May 14. This appears to be Mulaney's first time on the stage after it was reported in December that he had checked into a rehab facility and was seeking treatment for addiction issues.

John Mulaney "From Scratch" at City Winery NYC May 10th - 14th! Tickets at https://t.co/eTY9Aa1PHY. pic.twitter.com/UeGAyquv9Q — City Winery (@CityWineryNYC) May 4, 2021

At the time, People reported that Mulaney had relapsed following a long battle with addiction. Mulaney originally became sober from alcohol and drugs in 2005 at the age of 23 without going to rehab.

In a September 2019 interview with Esquire, Mulaney said he began drinking at the age of 13 and that he battled addiction in his teens and in his 20s.

"I drank for attention," he said. "I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again."

"I never liked smoking pot. Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it," he continued. "I wasn't a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of, 'This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I'm still standing. Who's the athlete now?'"