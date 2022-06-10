John Mayer Says Bob Saget Came to Him in a Dream: 'I Cried Like a Baby'

John Mayer recalled a vivid dream he had about the late Bob Saget. It was so vivid, in fact, the dream brought him to tears.

The "Edge of Desire" singer recalled the episode during Netflix's special Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute. According to Mayer, a younger version of Saget paid him a visit in his dream, which paved the way for an opportune moment.

"The other night I had a dream and I woke up crying because I saw Bob," he said. "Oh man, it was a young Bob, and we were about to go into a restaurant that I knew and he didn't know, and I looked right at him and said, 'You gotta know how much I love you."

Mayer said "young Bob" almost scoffed saying, "Yeah, I know, fine." But Mayer wasn't having it, choosing again to tell the late Full House star, "No, I'm telling you. You gotta know how much I love you."

Now awake and emotional, Mayer said he took the opportunity to say it out loud.

"I love you, Bob, but I got to go back to sleep," Mayer continued. "And I heard him say, 'Go back to sleep, go back to sleep. You have to go back to sleep. You have to. You have stuff tomorrow.'"

Mayer and Saget's friendship goes back nearly two decades. In fact, following Saget's untimely death in January, it was Mayer and fellow good friend Jeff Ross who picked up the late comedian's car from Los Angeles International Airport.

Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, took to her Instagram Stories to thank Mayer and Ross for the kind gesture and for "holding me up" during this difficult time and for bringing Saget's Toyota Prius back home.

"No words for how much this meant to me," Rizzo, who met Saget in 2015 and married him three years later in 2018, shared on her Instagram Story. "These two men have been holding me up and taking care of me (along with many other incredible people who loved my husband more than anything)."

"But these two, driving our little Prius that Bob left at the airport, home, was such a solid," she continued. "And I'm happy it gave them some time to ruminate and share their love of Bob with all who watched. The Prius is now home."

During the Netflix special (streaming now), Rizzo also took the opportunity to pay homage to her late husband. She grew emotional onstage recalling the outpouring of support she and the Saget family received from his legion of fans from all over the world. She also recalled just how much The Comedy Store meant to Saget.

"He loved being a part of this. The most important thing to him was belonging to this club, to this group, to being a comedian," she said. "He just loved funny people and he loved being around them. He loved everything about it and I know he would be so honored right now. He would love this. I know he's looking down and he's so happy."