John Legend Pens Heartfelt Note to Chrissy Teigen Following Their Pregnancy Loss

John Legend is in awe of Chrissy Teigen's strength following the loss of their third child. The "Big Love" singer took to Twitter on Thursday to pen a heartfelt note to his wife and thank people for their prayers and well wishes.

Legend began by sharing video of his "Never Break" performance during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday.

"This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling," he wrote. "I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility."

Legend explained that he wrote the song "because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test."

"We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient," he continued. "Our love will remain. We will never break."

After thanking people for their words of comfort and empathy he added, "We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know. More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone."

Legend concluded by writing that his wife will have "much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families."

Last month, Teigen -- who announced she was expecting her third child with Legend in August -- revealed that she had lost her son after she was hospitalized due to pregnancy complications. The couple are also parents to daughter Luna and son Miles.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she wrote on Instagram, in part. She has yet to speak out on social media further.

While introducing Legend at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, host Kelly Clarkson sent him and Teigen her love.

"He and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world, the highs and the lows. Our hearts go out to you both in this very difficult time and I'm thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us for the very special performance, possibly my favorite of the night," she said.

