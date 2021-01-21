John Legend Brings Hope With Soulful Cover of 'Feeling Good' During Joe Biden's Inauguration Special

Legend performed seated at a piano at the foot of the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, and belted out a flawless cover of the soulful Nina Simone classic "Feeling Good."

The notably optimistic song choice seemed to reflect the beaming Legend's mood following the swearing in of Biden and Harris earlier in the day.

"It's a new dawn/ It's a new day/ It's a new life for me/ and I'm feelin' good," Legend sang with a smile, as the iconic memorial gleamed in the background.

Legend also performed for Biden the day before voting day, Nov. 3, at a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. At the time, the 42-year-old singer called up his family to the stage, including wife Chrissy Teigen, 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles.

"We're teaching our young people early that they've got to participate in our democracy," he told the audience back in November. "We're here to save democracy. All of us are here together to save democracy, right?"

A few days later, Legend and Teigen were celebrating Biden and Harris' win by driving down Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, California, and waving to crowds of people. The couple both danced along to "FDT" by YG and the late Nipsey Hussle, which played loudly from their speaker, and Teigen's mom, Pepper Thai, was in the front seat.

"Everyone is so beautiful and so happy I’m crying," Teigen wrote on Twitter at the time of Biden's win. "Best moment of my life (and kids?)."